Col. Wilkerson: 'Putin will Strike NATO - We're closer to Nuclear War than we've ever been' - DD Geopolitics, clip

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists says we are closer to nuclear war than at any point in history — closer than Cuba, closer than Berlin. Col. Lawrence Wilkerson agrees. And he explains exactly why. Putin has made it clear the SMO is about to become a war with NATO. Russia will start striking NATO facilities — Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, possibly Poland. Small nuclear weapons are on the table. There are no treaties. Not a single one. Trump turned down Putin's offer of a one-year extension on New START. Chris reports live from St. Petersburg — where Ukrainian drones launched from the Baltics struck SPIEF on opening day, skimming the Gulf of Finland to avoid radar detection, launched from civilian trucks modified as weapons systems. 🔸 Putin and Lavrov: the SMO is becoming a war with NATO 🔸 Russia will strike NATO facilities in the Baltics and possibly Poland 🔸 Small nuclear weapons explicitly hinted at by senior Russian officials 🔸 No New START. No treaties. Trump turned Putin down. 🔸 Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: closer to nuclear war than Cuba or Berlin 🔸 Ukrainian drones struck SPIEF from Baltic airspace — visible from the forum site 🔸 Trump could stop this in 24 hours. He won't. They're playing with fire. And nobody is putting it out.

@DD Geopolitics