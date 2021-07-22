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Sequel to Fall of Cabal Part 1 of 17
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466 views • July 22, 2021
You are now going to see part 1 of 17 of the sequel: how the Cabal have been intricately involved in human history, especially during the past 300 years. This video will show you new facts about historic events, facts that the cabal don’t include in mainstream education. Once you see these facts, you will know how they have operated in the past, and you will see the same patterns repeating in how they operate now. Armed with this knowledge we can act as digital soldiers, sharing this information to reawaken others when they can no longer make sense of current events. Doing this will help humanity to become united by knowledge, and united we are stronger and will fight back. As always, you can check everything that Janet says with multiple sources.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter.
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
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