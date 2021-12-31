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AI Robots coming to all religions in next year(2022).....
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90 views • December 31, 2021
Hi Dear Sisters and Brothers and Ex-Muslims who has accepted Jesus Christ as your own saviour. Be aware what is coming in this world. To know more about AI technology, it's dangers and google's AI god which is coming in 2022 go to https://www.mogawdat.com/ and search his videos in related Artificial Intelligence given under media section by scrolling the homepage down.
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