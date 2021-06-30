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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 30 June 21 - Guest: Reba LIVE!
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71 views • June 30, 2021
Heroic patriot Reba Sherrill (running for Senate in Florida against Marco Rubio) and host of daily talk show Reba LIVE! https://redstatetalkradio.com/reba-live-7-9pm-est-weekdays/) joins Jim Fetzer, Giuseppe Vafanculo & David Scorpio to discuss the real evil controlling this planet and this country. Caller joined in hour 2.
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