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Maricopa County Audit Update X
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620 views • May 07, 2021
In a Monday letter sent to Ken Bennett, a former Republican secretary of state in Arizona who is serving as the Republican-led state Senate’s audit liaison, Deputy County Attorney Joseph La Rue said the county “cannot at this time provide the virtual images of rowters” to be examined by auditors, citing “a significant security risk to law enforcement data utilized by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office as well as numerous federal agencies.”
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