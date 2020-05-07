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Plague of Corruption - Dr. Judy Mikovits
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188 views • May 07, 2020
Dr. Judy Mikovits, an outstanding American virologist, exposed the HIV virus in Paris in 1983.
The report was removed by Dr. Tony Fauci who patented the HIV vaccine. The vaccine didn’t work and caused millions to die, but Dr. Fauci made millions.
Dr. Judy Mikovits for her part was arrested in her California home in 2011, under deliberate planted evidence (by Tony Fauci?). She spent five years in prison, then was released without any charges.
Dr. Judy Mikovits just published a book - Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science. Simon and Schuster, April 2020.
The report was removed by Dr. Tony Fauci who patented the HIV vaccine. The vaccine didn’t work and caused millions to die, but Dr. Fauci made millions.
Dr. Judy Mikovits for her part was arrested in her California home in 2011, under deliberate planted evidence (by Tony Fauci?). She spent five years in prison, then was released without any charges.
Dr. Judy Mikovits just published a book - Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science. Simon and Schuster, April 2020.
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