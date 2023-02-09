https://gettr.com/post/p27sbd16bdb

2/7/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 80: At our protest site of Weijian Shan’s daughter’s school, some policemen came and asked our fellow fighters to leave the campus. When our fellow fighters asked the policeman to show them some relevant legal paperwork, he failed to do so. Nevertheless, those policemen were friendly to our fellow fighters, and also expressed their respect and understanding of our protesting.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan





2/7/2023 对邪恶说不第80天：我们在单伟建女儿学校的抗议现场遭到了警察强令的驱离，当战友们要求他们出具相关的法律文件时，警察没无法出示。但是执行公务的警察对战友们很友好，也表达了对我们抗议的理解和尊重。

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



