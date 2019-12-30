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NORTH KOREA WARNS OF NUCLEAR STRIKE AGAINST USA
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43 views • December 30, 2019
Officials believe that right now, at this very moment, North Korea has placed a live nuclear weapon into a launch tunnel and is preparing to detonate it. Leader Kim Jong-Un has told foreign journalists in the region to “prepare for a big event” tomorrow. President Trump has already ordered US warships to North Korea, and saying he will not allow this to happen. It is believed North Korea is in the final states of preparing for its sixth nuclear test. North Korea has warned the USA that it would respond with a nuclear strike if provoked.
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