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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1881 - Friday - April 10, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/kMRie8BsQb4
Big Week In Review & Call-In Show (513) 970-9080 or Toll Free US/CANADA (888) 985-6145 1881-6P
Tonight we’ll be covering this weeks top stories and taking your calls. We want to take this time to wish all our listeners a Happy Easter !!
Big Week In Review & Call-In Show (513) 970-9080 or Toll Free US/CANADA (888) 985-6145 – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/4kxj30qwVXv
ONE CARD APP: https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli
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