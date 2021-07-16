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60 Minutes Australia: Inside the Moon Landing 'Conspiracy' - Real or Fake? [16.07.2021]
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143 views • July 16, 2021
"The Government Lies, What a Surprise....!"
Operation Paperclip? - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Operation+Paperclip+&;t=h_&ia=web
NASA and Hollywood?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NASA+and+Hollywood&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NASA+working+with+Hollywood&;t=h_&ia=web
Were does The word 'Conspiracy' (theorists) come from?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+word+conspiracy+CIA&;t=h_&ia=web
JFK to 9/11: Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick" (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
If this does not wake you up NOTHING WILL!
When will the SLAVES (you) stand up for themselves and drag the fat cats out of their ivory towers and hang
the lot of them (or at least lock them up forever) as they obviously deserve.
This should be played every year in all schools around the world.
Writer: Francis Richard Conolly (as Francis R Conolly)
Stars: Francis Richard Conolly, Gordon Arnold, Charles Brehm | See full cast & crew »
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4798606/
---
"We've seen them with our own eyes. Those famous grainy pictures of a monumental moment in history ... the scenes of the astronauts from Apollo 11 walking for the first time on the Moon.
Planting the US flag for their country.
To deny that this event actually ever occurred is surely lunacy.
But a documentary maker has released a film saying the moon landing was the biggest con of all time.
That - far from going to the moon at all - the adventures of Apollo 11 were all fudged in a studio here on mother Earth and orchestrated by NASA and the White House to trick the Russians, their great competitors in the space race. "
Comments are turned off.
30,107 views Jul 16, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/F1a3zdLLzxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1a3zdLLzxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
Operation Paperclip? - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Operation+Paperclip+&;t=h_&ia=web
NASA and Hollywood?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NASA+and+Hollywood&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=NASA+working+with+Hollywood&;t=h_&ia=web
Were does The word 'Conspiracy' (theorists) come from?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+word+conspiracy+CIA&;t=h_&ia=web
JFK to 9/11: Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick" (2014)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GlQY3V1uHk8I/
If this does not wake you up NOTHING WILL!
When will the SLAVES (you) stand up for themselves and drag the fat cats out of their ivory towers and hang
the lot of them (or at least lock them up forever) as they obviously deserve.
This should be played every year in all schools around the world.
Writer: Francis Richard Conolly (as Francis R Conolly)
Stars: Francis Richard Conolly, Gordon Arnold, Charles Brehm | See full cast & crew »
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4798606/
---
"We've seen them with our own eyes. Those famous grainy pictures of a monumental moment in history ... the scenes of the astronauts from Apollo 11 walking for the first time on the Moon.
Planting the US flag for their country.
To deny that this event actually ever occurred is surely lunacy.
But a documentary maker has released a film saying the moon landing was the biggest con of all time.
That - far from going to the moon at all - the adventures of Apollo 11 were all fudged in a studio here on mother Earth and orchestrated by NASA and the White House to trick the Russians, their great competitors in the space race. "
Comments are turned off.
30,107 views Jul 16, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/F1a3zdLLzxA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F1a3zdLLzxA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
Keywords
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