El Morya: Be Involved in Your Local Government

https://www.heartscenter.org - In this discourse given through David Christopher Lewis, beloved El Morya speaks about the political situation in the United States of America. He says that while we may not have much power to affect events at a national level, we do have the power to influence political events at the local level. El Morya encourages us to get involved locally and to let our voices and choices be heard. He says we can attend meetings and speak up on issues that affect our city, town, or village; businesses, schools, and people's personal properties. We are reminded to do this on the premise of divine principles. If we don't get involved and if we do not keep up with the details of decisions being taken on our behalf by politicians, we can gradually give up our freedoms.henticate our lives by following God's Will.

