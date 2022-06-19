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This video explains what the Mark of the Beast is. How people are deceived by pharmakeia and government. To be deceived means to be tricked, misled, lied to and utterly cheated. That`s what is happening with this injection. This video goes deep to explain what`s really going on with the new technology they have available. Thousands have been injured and killed after the injection. You need to make a stand...