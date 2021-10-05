History of 1965 Indonesian Genocide Calls for Chinese Expats to Unite

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) released the SARS-CoV2 virus, causing great stress on the world economy and put the lives of many innocent people around world in jeopardy. Due to these reasons, the sentiment of “hate” or “revenge” against Chinese people or Chinese expatriates could be brooding around the globe.
Mr. Guo called on Chinese expats to unite, and work together to take down the CCP. This not only lets the world know that the people of New Federal State of China plays a part in “ending CCP”, it also serves as a way to defend against possible incoming assaults.
Let us go through the series of events that led to the Indonesian genocide: