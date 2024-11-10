© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Byrne - Jaw-dropping Discussion with one of the Founders of Neonatal/Perinatal Medicine
Here's another video with Dr. Byrne talking about organ harvesting
Today I talk with Dr. Paul Byrne. He is a pioneer in the neonatology field. He has devoted his life to saving life, from the premature newborn to the man or woman that was unfortunate to become dependent on the medical system to save their life. It may make your rethink being an organ donor.