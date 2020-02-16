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Naomi Seibt: ANTI-GRETA or PRO HUMAN (German + English) (MIRRORED)
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636 views • February 16, 2020
Naomi Seibt: ANTI-GRETA or PRO HUMAN (German + English) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/8jNzaoV0kss
Am I the Anti Greta that the media wants me to be?
This is a speech that I gave about the importance of free speech, indoctrination behind the Climate Hysteria and what it means
to be Pro Human.
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from You Tube channel Naomi Seibt at:-
https://youtu.be/8jNzaoV0kss
Am I the Anti Greta that the media wants me to be?
This is a speech that I gave about the importance of free speech, indoctrination behind the Climate Hysteria and what it means
to be Pro Human.
If you wish to support me and this channel:
Paypal:
paypal.me/NaomiSeibt2000
Bank account details:
IBAN DE48 4005 0150 0135 6135 37
BIC: WELADED1MST
Name: Naomi Seibt
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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