Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do What You Know is Right and True for You
Guy Finley
In this answer to a viewer's question, Guy talks about doing the right thing in our relationships with others, and how unconditional love does not mean unconditionally tolerating people who repeatedly refuse to see where they are hurting themselves and others.

