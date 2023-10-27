EPOCH TV | Cities Face Bankruptcy as Sanctuary Policies Trigger States of Emergency

EPOCH TIMES | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp:

Cities Face Bankruptcy as Sanctuary Policies Trigger States of Emergency





New York City and other hot spots in the United States for mass illegal immigration are leading to emergency declarations. Cities can’t handle the influx, and their own policies are rapidly leading toward bankruptcy. As major cities face this crisis, the Biden administration is doing little to stem the flow or fix the problem. And this is leading to a political rift within the Democrat Party leading into the 2024 elections. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss.





Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.





