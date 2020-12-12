EXPLAIN IT AWAY - DISTANT HAZE

"Explain It Away" - This a hard charging lyric heavy song that really gets you thinking about the meaning of life. I love how it challenges the scientific Status quo that just discounts anything it's can't explain. Very heavy thought provoking and edgy song!THIS IS THE MUST GET ALBUM OF 2020!The world needs new great songwriters and musicians to fill the void of what we have lost over the years. Give Jake Stonebraker & Zach Clark a few moments of your time and get this album!I have already listened to it 20 times and I cannot remember the last time I got an album I couldn't take off repeat in at least 10 years. There really is something for everyone: Blues, Classic Rock, Punk, Metal, Pop, 70s jam band & even a power ballad. There is something so old school but yet fresh and fun like music used to be.This could be the worst attempt at a review ever (or the best... you decide...just my opinions)"Twist The Knife" starts us off with an classic riff that draws you in to song of betrayal that we all have been through. The harmonies are perfectly balanced with the honest lead vocals."Eye For An Eye" reminds me of Rise Against meets the the clash. Nice short pop punk song that fits the times were living in, "blind leading the Blind.... save yourself""Walk Into The Light" is a straight driven rock song that asks relevant questions of do you still believe and have faith. This one will get stuck in your head.. believe me."Peripheral" might be my favorite track on the album! The lyrics are witty and fun. Talking about seeing a shadow figure out of the corner of our eye, Who hasn't seen that? Also the middle of the song turns into an Iconic Seventies Jam that could of went for 10 minutes longer and would not of been tiresome! Seriously, this holds up with Pink Floyd, UFO, Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Hendrix, etc."All My Memories" If you do not yet know the guitar great Jake Stonebraker yet, let me introduce you to him by listening to this song!"Ignition" is the feel good song of the album. It's got a 80s Van Halen feel!"I Can't Be The One" - is the Power Ballad of the album. It's a song that will relate with those who have struggled with feeling like they cant meet the expectations that others have for them."Lost Time" got to see this one live! that's all I can say"New Day" This song needs to be an anthem for 2020. We all need to hang on to hope and look forward to something better that is coming. Even when we are in darkness "KNOW THERE IS A LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL" AMEN!Thanks for enduring my review... Buy the album you will not regret it!Support distant Haze here:Distant Haze © 2020