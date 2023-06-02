Aftermath of Bakhmut, Zelensky's Worst Enemies, & the US Empire Strikes Back in Asia

I speak with Garland Nixon and Dr. Wilmer Leon about the aftermath of the battle of Bakhmut, how Ukrainian President Zelensky's own sponsors are his worst enemies, and how the US empire has struck back in Asia, placing a client regime into power in Thailand, a close economic and infrastructure partner of China.

