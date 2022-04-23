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Over 80% of the COVID-19 deaths are vaccinated in New Zealand, Australia, England and Canada
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606 views • April 23, 2022
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https://theexpose.uk
Triple/Double Vaccinated account for 81% of record breaking number of Covid-19 Deaths in New Zealand over the past month – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/23/triple-jabbed-81percent-covid-deaths-new-zealand/
Covid-19 Deaths are rising across Canada and the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of them – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/4-in-every-5-covid-deaths-canada-fully-vaccinated/
Panic in Trudeau’s Canada as Triple Vaccinated have a higher Covid Death-Rate than the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/panic-canada-triple-jabbed-highest-covid-death-rate/
Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of the record breaking wave of Covid-19 Deaths across Australia – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/21/australia-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated-2/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Analysis of Offical Government data finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of Death due to all-causes in all Age-Groups – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/20/analysis-gov-data-finds-covid-vaccination-increases-risk-death/
Pfizer & FDA knew Covid Vaccine caused Immunosuppression & VAED/ADE in Feb 2021; and they knew it was killing people – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/15/fda-pfizer-knew-covid-jab-causes-immunosuppresion/
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
The Exposé Home:
https://theexpose.uk
Triple/Double Vaccinated account for 81% of record breaking number of Covid-19 Deaths in New Zealand over the past month – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/23/triple-jabbed-81percent-covid-deaths-new-zealand/
Covid-19 Deaths are rising across Canada and the Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of them – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/4-in-every-5-covid-deaths-canada-fully-vaccinated/
Panic in Trudeau’s Canada as Triple Vaccinated have a higher Covid Death-Rate than the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/22/panic-canada-triple-jabbed-highest-covid-death-rate/
Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 of the record breaking wave of Covid-19 Deaths across Australia – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/21/australia-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated-2/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Analysis of Offical Government data finds Covid-19 Vaccination increases risk of Death due to all-causes in all Age-Groups – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/20/analysis-gov-data-finds-covid-vaccination-increases-risk-death/
Pfizer & FDA knew Covid Vaccine caused Immunosuppression & VAED/ADE in Feb 2021; and they knew it was killing people – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/15/fda-pfizer-knew-covid-jab-causes-immunosuppresion/
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