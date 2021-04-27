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GODcoin - The New World Currency is Here
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70 views • April 27, 2021
The Incorruptible Currency of the New Kingdom of Christ is here. An Investment now is to secure your future and the future of your loved ones within his New Kingdom before the coming global financial crash.
Haggai 2: 8 The silver is mine and the gold is mine,' declares the LORD Almighty.
https://godcoin.gold
Haggai 2: 8 The silver is mine and the gold is mine,' declares the LORD Almighty.
https://godcoin.gold
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