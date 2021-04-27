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GODcoin - The New World Currency is Here
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The Incorruptible Currency of the New Kingdom of Christ is here. An Investment now is to secure your future and the future of your loved ones within his New Kingdom before the coming global financial crash.

Haggai 2: 8 The silver is mine and the gold is mine,' declares the LORD Almighty.

https://godcoin.gold
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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