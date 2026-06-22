RT News - June 22 2026 2PM GMT

June 22, 2026

rt.com









'Wherever they have tried to disregard our rights, we will not back down'. Those were the words of the Iranian President as his delegation headed home from the Swiss peace talks which were almost derailed by Donald Trump firing off his latest threats against Tehran. The US Vice President JD Vance explains with a straight face just why Israel continues its campaign in Southern Lebanon, although it seems Tel-Aviv has in mind something else entirely. It's the end of the road for Keir Starmer as the British Prime Minister ends days of speculation and falls on his sword. His resignation means the UK's now looking for its 7th PM in just a decade but as the faces change, the policies, however, stay just the same.





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