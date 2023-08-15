Warning Dream: Going Back to Middle Ages

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/going-back-to-middle-ages/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD gives His Watchmen/ Women warnings, so that we can pray against the plans of the enemy, and his workers of iniquity.
The LORD wants His People to be awake, watching, and alert to the devil's plans.... so that we can put on the full armor against him, and not be unaware of his wicked schemes."
