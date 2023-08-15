Create New Account
Warning Dream: Going Back to Middle Ages
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published Yesterday

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/going-back-to-middle-ages/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD gives His Watchmen/ Women warnings, so that we can pray against the plans of the enemy, and his workers of iniquity.

The LORD wants His People to be awake, watching, and alert to the devil's plans.... so that we can put on the full armor against him, and not be unaware of his wicked schemes."

warningtime travelleprosyroman empireplague doctormarburg viruslaterrain333eizabeth marie

