PLEASE REFRAIN FROM URINATING ON THE RULE OF LAW, MADAM SECRETARY
What is happening
That title is pretty self-explanatory, no?


Oh, all right. It refers to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's proposal to seize $300 billion of Russian assets and hand them to Ukraine without the first shred of due process, openly desecrating western legal norms all the way back to the Magna Carta of 1215. See in particular provision #39...


https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/education/resources/magna-carta/british-library-magna-carta-1215-runnymede/


For more information, see...


https://bestevidence.substack.com/p/season-4-of-mafiacracy-now-premieres

https://bestevidence.substack.com/p/please-refrain-from-urinating-on


Many thanks to my man Dave Kranzler for the epic thumbnail tweak.


rule of lawcrimerussiamoneyukrainejohn titusbestevidencejanet yellen

