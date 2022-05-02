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She's exposing the TRUTH in Ukraine and they don't like it | Redacted Conversation with Eva Bartlett (MIRRORED)
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2705 views • May 02, 2022
She's exposing the TRUTH in Ukraine and they don't like it | Redacted Conversation with Eva Bartlett (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Redacted at:-
https://youtu.be/OzMLPSXb7RU
🔥 Support Eva Bartlett's amazing journalism by donating to her own blog right here: https://ingaza.wordpress.com 🔥
Award-winning journalist Eva Bartlett joins Clayton Morris in this episode of Redacted Conversations to talk about her coverage of the war in Ukraine. Bartlett reveals some startling information about Zelensky's kill list against journalists, the propaganda of mass graves in Mariupol, and war crimes by Ukrainian Azov soldiers.
We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://morninginvest.com
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📺 Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...
🔥 Join our FREE Financial Freedom 90 Day Bootcamp. Totally Free. Download it here: ➜ https://morninginvest.com/Bootcamp 🔥
#redacted #claytonmorris #evabartlett
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AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Redacted at:-
https://youtu.be/OzMLPSXb7RU
🔥 Support Eva Bartlett's amazing journalism by donating to her own blog right here: https://ingaza.wordpress.com 🔥
Award-winning journalist Eva Bartlett joins Clayton Morris in this episode of Redacted Conversations to talk about her coverage of the war in Ukraine. Bartlett reveals some startling information about Zelensky's kill list against journalists, the propaganda of mass graves in Mariupol, and war crimes by Ukrainian Azov soldiers.
We're being censored, and it's more important than ever to have a home away from these big tech oligarchs. That's why we built https://redacted.inc Please come on over and sign up for FREE, so we always have a way to stay in touch. 🚨
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://morninginvest.com
🔥Open an amazing 9% interest savings account alternative and get free money in the process with our link: ➜ https://morninginvest.com/outlet 🔥
📺 Become a Redacted Channel Member right here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJh...
🔥 Join our FREE Financial Freedom 90 Day Bootcamp. Totally Free. Download it here: ➜ https://morninginvest.com/Bootcamp 🔥
#redacted #claytonmorris #evabartlett
-----
AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE: Some of the links on this channel are affiliate links, meaning, at NO additional cost to you, I may earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase and/or subscribe. However, this does not impact my opinion. We recommend them because they are helpful and useful, not because of the small commissions we make if you decide to use their services. Please do not spend any money on these products unless you feel you need them or that they will help you achieve your goals.
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