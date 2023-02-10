2023 GATHERING & GOSHEN

RECORDED MESSAGE ON AGORA CONNECT CHURCH ONLINE TUESDAY 7 FEBRUARY 2023

The "TRENDING" word amongst the prophetic people of God today is "GOSHEN". The search for GOSHEN has spurred migrations and movements of people to frontier living.

But what does "GOSHEN" really mean?

This week's message will take a deep dive into what Scripture says about Goshen, what God meant it to be and how to prepare ourselves for it. It has more to do with God's gathering His flock than primitive living at ground zero.

Whatever your perceptions and interpretation of Goshen is, it must line up with the Word of God and His Kingdom Come in the days ahead.

Join us and align with the King’s directive for us in 2023 and do not miss out on what He has in stored for you.

Blessings!



