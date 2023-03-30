The prosecutors and investigators from SEC and DOJ are all from the big US law firms that represent the CCP kleptocrats

https://gettr.com/post/p2cy5bsc2ae

03/29/2023 Nicole: We did research about the background of the federal prosecutor and investigator from the SEC from the DOJ. The prosecutors and investigators are all from the big US law firms that represent the CCP kleptocrats. Now they are in charge of CCP’s No.1 enemy, Miles Guo’s case.





03/29/2023 妮可： 我们对司法部和美国证券交易委员会的检察官和调查者做了背景研究。他们都来自代表中共盗国贼利益的美国大律所。现在他们正在负责中共头号敌人郭文贵的案件。





