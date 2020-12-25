The Bernician Interviews Dr Andrew Kaufman MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Find out more about Andrew's courageous work:
https://www.drandrewkaufmanmd.com
Subscribe to The Bernician's blog:
https://www.thebernician.net
All Right Reserved under Magna Carta 2020 and the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=agFMWTgRVpc
The Bernician