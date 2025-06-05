EPISODE 427: THE AGENDA EXPOSED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why are over half of the UK’s NHS workers refusing the flu shot? Del Bigtree reports. Jefferey Jaxen exposes the FDA’s controversial approval of Moderna’s new COVID jab, and the UK’s digital ID rollout reveals a key difference from the U.S. Meanwhile, peer-reviewed journals continue to suppress the COVID lab-leak debate. Finally, Del sits down with producer Mark Sharman to discuss The Agenda: Their Vision – Your Future—a powerful new film revealing the global push to centralize control over food, energy, money, and more.
Guest: Mark Sharman