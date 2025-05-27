Slovakia’s Fico blasts EU over 'unacceptable' threats: 'This marks the end of democracy in Europe'

Slovak PM Robert Fico called German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remarks about potential EU sanctions against Slovakia unacceptable, after Merz suggested penalties could be imposed if Slovakia continues to distance itself from the bloc’s common course.

💬 “What the chancellor said is completely unacceptable for a sovereign country...if they carry on like this with other countries, it will end badly,” Fico told journalists.