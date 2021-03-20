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BIDEN FALLS 3x: China is Watching (2021)
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391 views • March 20, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 18:46 The LORD liveth; and blessed be my rock; and let the God of my salvation be exalted.
Psa 18:50 Great deliverance giveth he to his king; and sheweth mercy to his anointed, to David, and to his seed for evermore.
Psa 18:44 As soon as they hear of me, they shall obey me: the strangers shall submit themselves unto me.
Psa 18:36 Thou hast enlarged my steps under me, that my feet did not slip.
Psa 18:33 He maketh my feet like hinds' feet, and setteth me upon my high places.
Psa 18:29 For by thee I have run through a troop; and by my God have I leaped over a wall.
Psa 18:46 The LORD liveth; and blessed be my rock; and let the God of my salvation be exalted.
Psa 18:50 Great deliverance giveth he to his king; and sheweth mercy to his anointed, to David, and to his seed for evermore.
Psa 18:44 As soon as they hear of me, they shall obey me: the strangers shall submit themselves unto me.
Psa 18:36 Thou hast enlarged my steps under me, that my feet did not slip.
Psa 18:33 He maketh my feet like hinds' feet, and setteth me upon my high places.
Psa 18:29 For by thee I have run through a troop; and by my God have I leaped over a wall.
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