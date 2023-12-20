Create New Account
How America fell to Zionism: The oldest trick in the book, the Venus flytrap that is,
How Zionism took over America through blackmail of our corrupted leaders I mean liars🩸🩸🩸🩸😅 How the Mossad used Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail America into submission hidden camera throughout his mansions🚨 Full-time video surveillance and video surveillance teams monitoring and recording, smart on our leaders screen babies just like the babies are killing in Gaza Where did the video files go who received them? I know our trust where the FBI has them perhaps are on hunters laptop😅😂


Where are they? Why haven’t the FBI sees these files they’re probably playing with yourself while they’re watching them. Did the FBI ever visit his mansion in New Mexico hell know if they did just a cover-up stuff I guess they weren’t interested in the information That is the evidence Because the evidence will show you not only Who was blackmailed But who did the blackmailing

The answer is yes, it’s  Israeli Mossad YES Mossad and the reason that nobody is investigating it too many powerful corrupt SOB’s in America and abroad How been in trapped by their penis, putting it where it doesn’t belong especially when you’re on video surveillance to be blackmailed by the Zionist state of Israel The oldest trick in the book, the Venus flytrap that is,
