BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

6/02/21 #BeastShot Magnetogenetics & Internet of Bodies, CV AI Bioweapon
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1266 followers
Follow
16
Share
Report
4078 views • June 03, 2021
You Are Free TV
6/2/21 Nano Crystal tech deployed in the shots attaches people to the Internet of Things. Magnetogenetics is BioSyn that allows MedTech Cabal access to and development of synthetic neural networks in humans...

To support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]

You Are Free TV BOGO (Buy One Get One) for Munulex super immune booster:
USE THIS LINK: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
- purchase as many as you want get the equal amount free! Do NOT enter any discount codes! You can put BOGO in the notes if u like!

Bitcoin Drive to fund YAFTV website:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

To get 10% off On the Tetrogen Am/Pm:
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv

Tetrogen 10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order and make sure to use above link!

Magnetogenetics brain control:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour

https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/150121-magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-to-control-the-inner-workings-of-human-cells-and-build-neural-circuits

The Dimming: Doc on massive threat to all life by geoengineering:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/

Generating electricity from viruses:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/05/120513144619.htm

Dr Pierre Gilbert claims liquid crystal vaccines will produce human zombies:
https://twitter.com/Wordofbeak/status/1394027712201777152

https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/05/proof-that-the-mark-of-the-beast-is-here-vaxxinated-are-being-tracked-real-time-covid-vaxxinated-man-can-light-up-a-light-bulb-with-his-injected-arm-mans-forehead-becomes-magnetic-after-only-t-3039850.html

Dr. Sapolsky's anti-stress jab:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1299540/Jab-stop-stress-slowing-down.html

Harald Kautz, physicist: AI is being merged with humans:
https://randythym.com/2020/11/22/harald-kautz-vella-on-transhumanism-and-how-a-i-is-being-used-to-replace-human-biology/

Find PURE BODY EXTRA to chelate metals, chemicals and toxins here:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/

You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9

Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! Please Pray for a Free Humanity and the defeat of the Globalist Cabal! We ARE Free!
Keywords
healthnewspoliticshumanitytetrogenmunulex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Trump Says Russia Will Export Diesel, Lifts Sanctions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Trump Calls for Ukraine to Elect New President, Citing Refusal of Peace Deals

Garrison Vance
Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Palestinian Authority Confirms Postponement of First Parliamentary Elections in 20 Years

Garrison Vance
Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It&#8217;s Going to Get Worse

Trump Just Begged Putin for a Diesel Bailout: The Energy Crisis Is Here and It’s Going to Get Worse

Mike Adams
The MAHA Mirage: Why I&#8217;m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

The MAHA Mirage: Why I’m Done Waiting for Political Saviors To Keep Their Promises

Mike Adams
Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech&#8217;s Bubble Is About to Pop

Why Local AI Is the Real Revolution—and Big Tech’s Bubble Is About to Pop

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy