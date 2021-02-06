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6/02/21 #BeastShot Magnetogenetics & Internet of Bodies, CV AI Bioweapon
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4078 views • June 03, 2021
You Are Free TV
6/2/21 Nano Crystal tech deployed in the shots attaches people to the Internet of Things. Magnetogenetics is BioSyn that allows MedTech Cabal access to and development of synthetic neural networks in humans...
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Magnetogenetics brain control:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/150121-magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-to-control-the-inner-workings-of-human-cells-and-build-neural-circuits
The Dimming: Doc on massive threat to all life by geoengineering:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
Generating electricity from viruses:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/05/120513144619.htm
Dr Pierre Gilbert claims liquid crystal vaccines will produce human zombies:
https://twitter.com/Wordofbeak/status/1394027712201777152
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/05/proof-that-the-mark-of-the-beast-is-here-vaxxinated-are-being-tracked-real-time-covid-vaxxinated-man-can-light-up-a-light-bulb-with-his-injected-arm-mans-forehead-becomes-magnetic-after-only-t-3039850.html
Dr. Sapolsky's anti-stress jab:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1299540/Jab-stop-stress-slowing-down.html
Harald Kautz, physicist: AI is being merged with humans:
https://randythym.com/2020/11/22/harald-kautz-vella-on-transhumanism-and-how-a-i-is-being-used-to-replace-human-biology/
Find PURE BODY EXTRA to chelate metals, chemicals and toxins here:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! Please Pray for a Free Humanity and the defeat of the Globalist Cabal! We ARE Free!
6/2/21 Nano Crystal tech deployed in the shots attaches people to the Internet of Things. Magnetogenetics is BioSyn that allows MedTech Cabal access to and development of synthetic neural networks in humans...
To support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
You Are Free TV BOGO (Buy One Get One) for Munulex super immune booster:
USE THIS LINK: https://www.munulex.com/youarefreetv
- purchase as many as you want get the equal amount free! Do NOT enter any discount codes! You can put BOGO in the notes if u like!
Bitcoin Drive to fund YAFTV website:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
To get 10% off On the Tetrogen Am/Pm:
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
Tetrogen 10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: place the code at the top of your order and make sure to use above link!
Magnetogenetics brain control:
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/150121-magnetogenetics-a-new-technique-to-control-the-inner-workings-of-human-cells-and-build-neural-circuits
The Dimming: Doc on massive threat to all life by geoengineering:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
Generating electricity from viruses:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2012/05/120513144619.htm
Dr Pierre Gilbert claims liquid crystal vaccines will produce human zombies:
https://twitter.com/Wordofbeak/status/1394027712201777152
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/05/proof-that-the-mark-of-the-beast-is-here-vaxxinated-are-being-tracked-real-time-covid-vaxxinated-man-can-light-up-a-light-bulb-with-his-injected-arm-mans-forehead-becomes-magnetic-after-only-t-3039850.html
Dr. Sapolsky's anti-stress jab:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1299540/Jab-stop-stress-slowing-down.html
Harald Kautz, physicist: AI is being merged with humans:
https://randythym.com/2020/11/22/harald-kautz-vella-on-transhumanism-and-how-a-i-is-being-used-to-replace-human-biology/
Find PURE BODY EXTRA to chelate metals, chemicals and toxins here:
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
You can also watch here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9
Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! Please Pray for a Free Humanity and the defeat of the Globalist Cabal! We ARE Free!
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