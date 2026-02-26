God takes no pleasure in rituals.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #132; We finish our look at Hebrews 10, in reference to the fulfilled LAW of the Old Testament. We note the NEW covenant for the CHURCH now and Israel in the end times. All was opened up and fulfilled by the death, burial, resurrection, ascension and session of CHRIST. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!