19-Year-Old Girl Tells of Numerous Adverse Effects After Her COVID Vaccination

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10/21/2021 A 19-year-old girl introduces the multiple adverse effects she has been suffering from the CCP Virus vaccine, revealing a once perfectly healthy young girl’s dramatic life-changing simply because of the vaccine.