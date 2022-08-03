Biden Tested COVID Positive Again

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https://gnews.org/post/p13ejdefa
Biden was saying that you are not going to get COIVD if you have these vaccinations. He got two shots and two boosters, but on the last Saturday tested positive for COVID, then tested positive for COVID again on this Saturday. Obviously, the vaccines don’t work, but why don’t you cancel the vaccine mandate? Why are you still pushing toddler vaccine?