Panama Buckles Under Trump Pressure? Deal With China Scrapped After US State Secretary Rubio Visit
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
122 views • 2 months ago

Panama Buckles Under Trump Pressure? Deal With China Scrapped After US State Secretary Rubio Visit.

Donald Trump's Secretary of State Marco Rubio made his first-ever foreign visit as US' top diplomat on February 02 to the Central American nation, Panama. During his meeting with the country's president and foreign minister, Rubio doubled down on his President's claim of "Chinese influence" in the Panama Canal, issuing a stern warning to Panama. The threat prompted a swift response from the tiny nation, watch the video to know all about it. 

More: 

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Chinese influence in the Panama Canal "unacceptable" and told Panamanian leaders that the United States would defend its rights under the Panama Canal Treaty unless Panama took action to displace Chinese-linked companies near the canal. (@Bloomberg)

Rubio told Panama President Jose Raul that Trump does not want to maintain the status quo regarding the Panama Canal given China's increased influence in the region, State Department says. 

And:  

Panama has refused to extend its participation in the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative after Trump's claims that "Chinese influence in Panama is unacceptable". 

Panama will consider an early exit from the 2017 agreement, the country's president stated. 

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
