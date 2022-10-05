The Plan To Eliminate The Middle Class | The Truth About Hyperinflation

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... 🗣 I think it's critically important for everybody to understand what it's like living in hyperinflation. I met our next guest at an event where we gave me some Bolivar bills that are no longer in circulation. Today, we are going to be talking about his experiences living through Hyperinflation in Venezuela and how what you are seeing in the US, is reminiscent of what he went through living in Venezuela as the hyperinflation was growing. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 The Truth is Worse Than You Think
1:24 Living Through Hyperinflation in Venezuela
5:24 Government Price Caps
13:18 Leading Up to Hyperinflation
16:52 How Did Citizens Transfer Their Wealth
18:09 Current Crisis in Venezuela
20:09 Food and Medicine
21:53 Consumer Confidence
23:55 Destruction of the Middle Class
27:07 Attempts at CBDC & Cryptocurrency
34:02 Economic Independence from the System
38:33 Hyper-Inflationary Depression
