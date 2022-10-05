The Plan To Eliminate The Middle Class | The Truth About Hyperinflation

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Oct 4, 2022 Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=BOG10042022&month=2022-10 or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=BOG10042022

🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradi... 🗣 I think it's critically important for everybody to understand what it's like living in hyperinflation. I met our next guest at an event where we gave me some Bolivar bills that are no longer in circulation. Today, we are going to be talking about his experiences living through Hyperinflation in Venezuela and how what you are seeing in the US, is reminiscent of what he went through living in Venezuela as the hyperinflation was growing. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 The Truth is Worse Than You Think

1:24 Living Through Hyperinflation in Venezuela

5:24 Government Price Caps

13:18 Leading Up to Hyperinflation

16:52 How Did Citizens Transfer Their Wealth

18:09 Current Crisis in Venezuela

20:09 Food and Medicine

21:53 Consumer Confidence

23:55 Destruction of the Middle Class

27:07 Attempts at CBDC & Cryptocurrency

34:02 Economic Independence from the System

38:33 Hyper-Inflationary Depression 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/the-p... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #venezuela #crisis #economyShow less

1.4KDislikeShare DownloadClipSave