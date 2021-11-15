THE COVERT REPORT WITH SUSAN LINDAUER & SCOTT BENNETT (14 NOV 2021) WARNING: F-BOMBS GALORE!

Susan opened with concerns that "60 Minutes" may be setting her up for a hit piece, which Scott and I do not find implausible. She and Scott (and I) have done major whistleblowing in our time, where the Deep State would like nothing more than to launch a full-force attack upon all three of us. Anyone with lingering doubts about the intentions of the Biden administration to destroy--literally, DESTROY--the United States should consider that, in addition to cancelling the XL Pipeline, they are moving against Line 5 (from Ontario to Michigan) and now are selling off the US Strategic Oil Reserve to foreign nations. As great an act of treason as I can imagine. And Democrats have to attack Kyle Rittenhouse, because he set a splendid example for the nation of acting in self-defense and used an AR-15, to boot! So they have to go whole-hog against him with the narrative, "Riots good, self-defense bad!"