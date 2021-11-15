© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE COVERT REPORT WITH SUSAN LINDAUER & SCOTT BENNETT (14 NOV 2021) WARNING: F-BOMBS GALORE!
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • November 15, 2021
Susan opened with concerns that "60 Minutes" may be setting her up for a hit piece, which Scott and I do not find implausible. She and Scott (and I) have done major whistleblowing in our time, where the Deep State would like nothing more than to launch a full-force attack upon all three of us. Anyone with lingering doubts about the intentions of the Biden administration to destroy--literally, DESTROY--the United States should consider that, in addition to cancelling the XL Pipeline, they are moving against Line 5 (from Ontario to Michigan) and now are selling off the US Strategic Oil Reserve to foreign nations. As great an act of treason as I can imagine. And Democrats have to attack Kyle Rittenhouse, because he set a splendid example for the nation of acting in self-defense and used an AR-15, to boot! So they have to go whole-hog against him with the narrative, "Riots good, self-defense bad!"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.