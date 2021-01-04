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1H. MMS QUICK-VIDS: Lung treatment with Chlorine Dioxide (Be very careful to follow instructions)
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752 views • January 04, 2021
Because of the way that blood circulates in the body, the lungs actually don't get a high flow of blood like other areas (Brain, Kidneys, Liver etc). However, the lungs are one of the few internal areas of the body that are exposed to the outside envrionment through breathing. Because of this, there is a way to use small amounts of gas-clo2 to inhale very gently so that the lungs can be treated via gas inhalation. In the video I only show it being done with a 2-drop mix of mms. You can, however, do this with up to 5 drops though in the same way. Be very careful with this though. Just a gentle inhaled amount (not deep breath) is enough. Only do this if you are not able to follow instructions carefully.
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