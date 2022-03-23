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Chembuster
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
Tucker Carlson interviews Robert F. Kennedy over his explosive new book, The Real Anthony Fauci. Big Pharma and complicit politicians are freaking out as Kennedy blows the lid off of the greatest medical scam of history.
This is a must-listen 55 minute blockbuster of irrefutable information that every American should listen to in full.
1:27 – Why did I write this book
3:30 – FDA receives 45% of it’s budget from BigPharma
4:36 – CDC and NIH own thousands of vaccine patents
6:38 – The Kennedy Family’s deep entanglements and knowledge of Fauci and the heath agencies
7:41 – Fauci has transformed the NIH into an incubator for pharmaceutical products
8:08 – Since Fauci came on board in 1968, we went from 6% of Americans with chronic disease, to (by 2006) 54%
8:59 – Vaccines and Autism – it went from 1 in 10,000 in RFK’s generation, to 1 in 34
11:07 – Environmental Toxins
12:14 – We went from 3 vaccines, to the 72 doses of 16 required vaccines
12:39 – 1986 The Vaccine Act
15:58 – Gold Rush
18:01 – The lack of safety testing
20:52 – VAERS
23:59 – HHS Study (https://www.nvic.org/CMSTemplates/NVIC/Pdf/FDA/ahrq-vaers-report-2011.pdf)
25:21 – CDC Coverup
26:46 – Fauci & Bill Gates
28:09 – Philanthrop Capitalism
37:09 – Tribalism
39:28 – Coup d’etat
45:52 – 2nd Amendment
48:09 – Read the last chapter
https://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2022/03/boom-tucker-carlson-interviews-robert-f-kennedy-jr-2684789.html
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Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/