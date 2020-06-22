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Wireless Warfare Exposed (5G) - Includes ways to protect your family - Dana Ashlie
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428 views • June 22, 2020
MIRRORED from : Dana Ashlie
Sometimes what you don't know CAN HURT YOU. Ignorance around this subject matter is almost guaranteed to do so. I'm still shocked that with all the research I do, I had NO IDEA this was going on and I'm thankful I've since learned how to stop it. Pleased to be sharing this life preserving information here...
Find a LONG LIST of studies with RF effects on biology along with the exact frequency type and power of each RF signal used as well as who performed the studies here:
https://www.rfsafe.com/reported-health-effects-non-ionizing-rf-radiation/
--
For optimum health, I HIGHLY recommend REMOVING microwave frequencies from your home. Best way to know your levels is to measure them!
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q
--
Rid your home of Wifi, cordless phones, wireless devices etc. Good news! You can use your phone for INTERNET with the CELL/Bluetooth/Wifi OFF (and airplane mode ON) by connecting these adapters to an ETHERNET cable (from your router).
For androids with usb-c: https://amzn.to/3ao4LNj
Iphone / Ipad: https://amzn.to/3aWNLww
(Re: these RJ45 adapters, my advice, get the 3 dollar protection plan! They're ALL from CHINA and can BREAK! This way, WHEN they break, they will replace them for FREE.)
--
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy:
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
https://www.relaxsaunas.com/?tap_a=49908-409ae6&;tap_s=505466-6e3163
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best of ionic footpaths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
If you cannot afford these systems by yourself, I suggest considering going in on them with a GROUP of people or couple families. They are VERY well made and can last a long time for many uses.
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF when you can't turn it off:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Blanket Collection - https://tinyurl.com/y7qltble
Belly Band Page - https://tinyurl.com/y6wufhn6
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://tinyurl.com/ybdavfsl
Other RF protection gear:
Sperm are hugely effected by microwave frequencies.
Men! protect your genetic offspring by wearing these!
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2485d
--
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
My WebSite will be located at : www.missdanaashlie.com
Southern California based Building Biologist
http://www.hollandelectricalemf.com
William Holland @ My Quiet Home
Electrician and RF Mediation Expert
818-292-1271
Router with EXTERNAL WiFi "OFF" button:
N600 Netgear Dual Band Router WNDR3400v3
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
Dana Ashlie :)
Sometimes what you don't know CAN HURT YOU. Ignorance around this subject matter is almost guaranteed to do so. I'm still shocked that with all the research I do, I had NO IDEA this was going on and I'm thankful I've since learned how to stop it. Pleased to be sharing this life preserving information here...
Find a LONG LIST of studies with RF effects on biology along with the exact frequency type and power of each RF signal used as well as who performed the studies here:
https://www.rfsafe.com/reported-health-effects-non-ionizing-rf-radiation/
--
For optimum health, I HIGHLY recommend REMOVING microwave frequencies from your home. Best way to know your levels is to measure them!
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q
--
Rid your home of Wifi, cordless phones, wireless devices etc. Good news! You can use your phone for INTERNET with the CELL/Bluetooth/Wifi OFF (and airplane mode ON) by connecting these adapters to an ETHERNET cable (from your router).
For androids with usb-c: https://amzn.to/3ao4LNj
Iphone / Ipad: https://amzn.to/3aWNLww
(Re: these RJ45 adapters, my advice, get the 3 dollar protection plan! They're ALL from CHINA and can BREAK! This way, WHEN they break, they will replace them for FREE.)
--
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy:
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
https://www.relaxsaunas.com/?tap_a=49908-409ae6&;tap_s=505466-6e3163
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best of ionic footpaths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
If you cannot afford these systems by yourself, I suggest considering going in on them with a GROUP of people or couple families. They are VERY well made and can last a long time for many uses.
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF when you can't turn it off:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Blanket Collection - https://tinyurl.com/y7qltble
Belly Band Page - https://tinyurl.com/y6wufhn6
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://tinyurl.com/ybdavfsl
Other RF protection gear:
Sperm are hugely effected by microwave frequencies.
Men! protect your genetic offspring by wearing these!
https://getlambs.com/?rfsn=2909703.d2485d
--
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
My WebSite will be located at : www.missdanaashlie.com
Southern California based Building Biologist
http://www.hollandelectricalemf.com
William Holland @ My Quiet Home
Electrician and RF Mediation Expert
818-292-1271
Router with EXTERNAL WiFi "OFF" button:
N600 Netgear Dual Band Router WNDR3400v3
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
Dana Ashlie :)
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