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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - What is in your clothes? Are your clothes making you sick? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.10.14)
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63 views • November 10, 2021
Of course, you try to eat right. Chemicals in your food can harm you. What about your clothing? Your skin, like your mouth, is a port of entry for poisons. Unlike your mouth, poisons that enter through your skin are not filtered by your liver and can be especially dangerous. Dr Daniels reviews the chemicals embedded in our clothes, how they make us ill and what to do about it. Naturally of course.
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NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/
DISCOUNT on VITALITY CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report
Order Her Cookbooks: https://vitalitycycles.com/products/dr-daniels-recipes-for-health
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