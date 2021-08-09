The Oil Of Ismael's Blessing Is Now Our Pharmaceutical Nightmare & The Clash Of The Civilizations...1st Covid Video Marsh 2020: CORONA VIRUS 2020 THE MANDEMIC BEGINSAvraham and Sarah cast out Ismael the 1st born of Avraham from his concubine Hagar. Sarah mistreats Hagar and God allows Sarah to deport Hagar and Ismael. This greatly troubles Avraham and he inquires of God about his offspring Ismael. God responds that His only son is Issac and That He will bless Ismael too, but he will not inherit heaven along with the sons and daughters. This resulted in the Middle Eastern Oil Boom and the golden Renaissance of Islamic culture and science. After 500 years this cultural revolution ends and Ismael becomes the “Wild Ass Of A Man” As described by God in the 16th chapter of Genesis. Now the only export of Islam is terror and that terror spiritually continues in the pharmaceutical industry today utilizing this oil blessing to curse the world with poison medicines stopping God's healing in His people...Truly Ismael and the Muslims are “A Wild Ass of a Man Who Hand Is Always Against His Brother Muslims, Jews and the whole of humanity...