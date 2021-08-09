BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Oil Of Ismael's Blessing Is Now Our Pharmaceutical Nightmare & The Clash Of The Civilizations.
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
105 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 09, 2021
The Oil Of Ismael's Blessing Is Now Our Pharmaceutical Nightmare & The Clash Of The Civilizations...


1st Covid Video Marsh 2020: CORONA VIRUS 2020 THE MANDEMIC BEGINS
https://rumble.com/viln67-corona-virus-2020-the-mandemic-begins-new.html

Avraham and Sarah cast out Ismael the 1st born of Avraham from his concubine Hagar. Sarah mistreats Hagar and God allows Sarah to deport Hagar and Ismael. This greatly troubles Avraham and he inquires of God about his offspring Ismael. God responds that His only son is Issac and That He will bless Ismael too, but he will not inherit heaven along with the sons and daughters. This resulted in the Middle Eastern Oil Boom and the golden Renaissance of Islamic culture and science. After 500 years this cultural revolution ends and Ismael becomes the “Wild Ass Of A Man” As described by God in the 16th chapter of Genesis. Now the only export of Islam is terror and that terror spiritually continues in the pharmaceutical industry today utilizing this oil blessing to curse the world with poison medicines stopping God's healing in His people...
Truly Ismael and the Muslims are “A Wild Ass of a Man Who Hand Is Always Against His Brother Muslims, Jews and the whole of humanity...
Keywords
christiansmuslimsjewsend timesabrahamsarah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy