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Celeste Solum Covid Vaccines DNA Barcoding, Nano particles, Hydrogel, PCR Testing with Jason Liosatos
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641 views • May 20, 2021
My talk with Celeste Solum who worked for FEMA who presents her shocking findings about Quantum Dot Nano particles, DNA Barcoding of All Life on Earth, Covid Vaccines Hydrogel, and Depopulation - that we all need to know.Please support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings Prints and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
Jason's online art classes https://jasonliosatosartclasses.com/
Celest Solum website https://shepherdsheart.life/
Celeste Solum website https://celestialreport.com/
Jason's book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings Prints and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
Jason's online art classes https://jasonliosatosartclasses.com/
Celest Solum website https://shepherdsheart.life/
Celeste Solum website https://celestialreport.com/
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