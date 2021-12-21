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6.2 Quake Off California Coast*CIA Consultant-USA Closer To Civil War*Wildfires*Mass Evacuations*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://twitter.com/OldPrague/status/1473035044046389262
https://www.globalsecurity.org/space/systems/sbl-components.htm
https://twitter.com/caroline95536/status/1473034228421955587
https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/strong-earthquake-hits-off-northern-california-cascadia-san-andreas-fault-video-map.html
https://www.sott.net/article/462054-Mass-evacuations-as-super-Typhoon-Rai-slams-into-Philippines-with-wind-gusts-of-up-to-240km-h-149-mph-At-least-375-killed-56-missing-UPDATES
https://watchers.news/2021/12/20/electricity-prices-europe-record-highs-december-2021/
https://sputniknews.com/20211220/cia-consultant-us-closer-to-civil-war-than-most-people-would-like-to-believe-1091666464.html
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/press-briefings/2021/12/17/press-briefing-by-white-house-covid-19-response-team-and-public-health-officials-74/
https://www.rt.com/russia/543739-prospect-military-conflict-nato/
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/543697-iraq-china-us-bombs-war/
https://www.rt.com/usa/543816-pentagon-extremism-rules-update/
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/food-inflation-grinch-spoils-christmas-cheer
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/severe-weather-wrecks-top-southeast-asia-port
https://strangesounds.org/2021/12/kansas-wildfires-hundreds-of-cattle-burned-alive-video.html
Keywords
vaccinesclimate changealiensascensionrevolutionearthquakegrand solar minimumwarconsciousnessconspiracyweatherdisclosurefloodukraineannunakiearth changestrutherpole shiftevolutionary energy artseeartscovid
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