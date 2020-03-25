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Προφητεία του Κίμ Κλεμέντ για τον Τραμπ από το 2007
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166 views • March 25, 2020
Δεν μένει με δεμένα χέρια ο Θεός, έβαλε στο τιμόνι του ισχυρότερου έθνους του κόσμου έναν φίλο της χριστιανικής πίστης.
I am not claiming copyrights for the videos that i uploading, i just transilating videos of other users
I am not claiming copyrights for the videos that i uploading, i just transilating videos of other users
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