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NEVER LET ME GO (MESSAGE, POEM)
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
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12 views • August 08, 2023

It is so much going on right now prophetically that we all need Christ like never before.  No matter what is happening we need him to 'NEVER LET ME GO'.  Pray that you receive the message in a very direct and personal way.  Put yourself in the words being said.  Pray that all of you are well in Christ.  Continue to pray for us as we pray for all of you who truly belong to Christ our Saviour.  Be encouraged, keep the commandments, live holy, and SIN NOT.  Blessings and Shalawam (means Peace).

*****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE****SUBSCRIBE*****

Visit HERB FREEDOM website:
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/
Will post recipes soon on website as Christ leads.

HERB FREEDOM youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Listen to my testimony click  or copy and paste:

https://www.brighteon.com/9daab4a6-d7ad-41af-a8bf-560a3622dcfc

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst.  Matthew 18:20.  If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST

https://www.brighteon.com/d011f113-d661-4b86-9f3b-ddc3cb600d3a

WE'VE BEEN LIED TO

https://www.brighteon.com/9ded9668-0464-4562-b515-207092357c4d

Blessings and shalawam.

*****SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE, SUBSCRIBE*****

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy