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The Vaccines Are 1000% More Deadly Than Covid-19 - Greg Reese
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584 views • October 13, 2021
https://banned.video/watch?id=6155d49626e134211735e283
According to multiple studies the fully vaccinated are at the highest risk of injury and death
According to multiple studies the fully vaccinated are at the highest risk of injury and death
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