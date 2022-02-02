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Milwaukee Pastor Dr. David King Running for Wisconsin Lt. Governor
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Dr. David King, a pastor from Milwaukee, founder of God Squad, and a Tea Party speaker, is running for Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin in the Republican primary for this year's upcoming gubernatorial election. In this interview with The New American's Christian Gomez, Dr. King discusses why he's running and where he stands on topics such as abortion, Critical Race Theory, lockdowns and mandates, and his readiness to serve as governor in the event he wins the primary and election and the governor becomes incapacitated.
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